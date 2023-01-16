Si Woo Kim shoots 6-under 64 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Si Woo Kim hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Kim had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Kim's 142 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Kim missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 3 under for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Kim hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Kim had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

Kim missed the green on his first shot on the 194-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.