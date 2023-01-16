  • Si Woo Kim shoots 6-under 64 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the final round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Hayden Buckley misses a 12-foot birdie putt at the par-5 18th hole to tie Si Woo Kim at 18-under through 72 holes. With the miss, Kim earns his fourth PGA TOUR title.
    Highlights

    Hayden Buckley’s 72nd hole birdie miss seals Si Woo Kim win at Sony Open

