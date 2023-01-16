S.H. Kim shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, S.H. Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 12th at 12 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Kim's 119 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Kim's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim tee shot went 170 yards to the fringe and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kim's 169 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 551-yard par-5 18th. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.