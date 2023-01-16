-
S.H. Kim shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 15, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
S.H. Kim rolls in birdie putt on No. 10 at Sony Open
In the final round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, S.H. Kim makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, S.H. Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 12th at 12 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Kim's 119 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Kim's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
Kim tee shot went 170 yards to the fringe and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Kim's 169 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.
Kim hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 551-yard par-5 18th. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
