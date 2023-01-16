  • S.H. Kim shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the final round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, S.H. Kim makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    S.H. Kim rolls in birdie putt on No. 10 at Sony Open

    In the final round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, S.H. Kim makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.