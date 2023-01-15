Ryan Palmer shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ryan Palmer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 32nd at 9 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Palmer's 113 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Palmer's tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 22 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Palmer chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Palmer had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Palmer hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Palmer's 92 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 5 under for the round.