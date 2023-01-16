Ryan Brehm shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Ryan Brehm hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 41st at 8 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 321 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Brehm chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Brehm had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Brehm hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

Brehm hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 551-yard par-5 18th. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 4 under for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Brehm's tee shot went 158 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Brehm's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Brehm to 4 under for the round.