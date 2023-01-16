Russell Knox shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Russell Knox hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 67th at 3 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 10th, Knox's 92 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Knox hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to even-par for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 16th, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Knox to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Knox had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.