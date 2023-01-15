Russell Henley shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Russell Henley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 32nd at 9 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Henley's 106 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Henley had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Henley to 4 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 12th, Henley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Henley's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.