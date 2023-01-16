Patton Kizzire shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Patton Kizzire hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day in 76th at 2 over; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Kizzire hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a 370 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 12th, Kizzire chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

Kizzire his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a 360 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

After a 352 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 first, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 3 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Kizzire had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 5 over for the round.