Nico Echavarria posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Nico Echavarria hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and finished the round bogey free. Echavarria finished his day tied for 12th at 12 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Nico Echavarria hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nico Echavarria to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Echavarria had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Echavarria to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Echavarria's 76 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Echavarria to 4 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Echavarria had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Echavarria to 5 under for the round.