Nick Taylor putts well in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Nick Taylor hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 7th at 13 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 eighth, Nick Taylor's 90 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nick Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Taylor had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.