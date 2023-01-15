Nick Hardy finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Nick Hardy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 41st at 8 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

Hardy got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 1 over for the round.

After a 234 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Hardy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hardy to 2 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Hardy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hardy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hardy's 142 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to even-par for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Hardy's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Hardy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to even for the round.