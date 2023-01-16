Nate Lashley putts well in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Nate Lashley hit 4 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his day tied for 7th at 13 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 third, Nate Lashley's 108 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lashley had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.