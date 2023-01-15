MJ Daffue shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

MJ Daffue hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Daffue finished his day tied for 54th at 6 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Daffue had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Daffue's 124 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Daffue had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Daffue had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.