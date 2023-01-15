Michael Thompson shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Michael Thompson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 32nd at 9 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Thompson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.