Maverick McNealy shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Maverick McNealy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 7th at 13 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

McNealy got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, McNealy's 110 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.