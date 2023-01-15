Matt Kuchar shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Matt Kuchar hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 7th at 13 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Kuchar's 154 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Kuchar hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Kuchar got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.