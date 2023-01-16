Kurt Kitayama finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kurt Kitayama hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 73rd at 1 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Kitayama hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Kitayama to even-par for the round.

Kitayama got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to even for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

Kitayama got a double bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kitayama's 184 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to even-par for the round.