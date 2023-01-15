Kevin Yu shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Kevin Yu hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Yu finished his day tied for 21st at 11 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

Yu his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Yu to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Yu had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Yu to even for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Yu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Yu's 151 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Yu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Yu at 2 under for the round.

Yu got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 2 under for the round.