Kevin Tway putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 final round in the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kevin Tway hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tway finished his day tied for 54th at 6 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

Kevin Tway got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kevin Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Tway's 96 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Tway had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.