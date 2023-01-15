Kelly Kraft shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Kelly Kraft hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kraft to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kraft had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 over for the round.