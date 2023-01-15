Keita Nakajima shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Keita Nakajima hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Nakajima finished his day tied for 54th at 6 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Nakajima's tee shot went 198 yards to the fringe and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Nakajima got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Nakajima to 2 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Nakajima reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Nakajima at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Nakajima hit an approach shot from 201 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Nakajima to 1 under for the round.

Nakajima got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nakajima to even-par for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th, Nakajima had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nakajima to 1 over for the round.