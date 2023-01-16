Kazuki Higa shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kazuki Higa hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Higa finished his day in 72nd at 2 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Higa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Higa to 1 under for the round.

At the 477-yard par-4 13th, Higa got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Higa to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Higa's 150 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higa to even-par for the round.

Higa got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higa to 1 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Higa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higa to 2 over for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 third, Higa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higa to 3 over for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Higa hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higa to 2 over for the round.