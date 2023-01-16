K.H. Lee comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

K.H. Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Lee finished his day tied for 28th at 10 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 275 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, K.H. Lee chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Lee chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Lee chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.