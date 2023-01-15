Justin Suh shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Justin Suh hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Suh finished his day tied for 41st at 8 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

At the 422-yard par-4 third, Suh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Suh to 1 over for the round.

Suh his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Suh to 2 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Suh reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Suh at 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Suh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Suh to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Suh had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.