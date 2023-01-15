Joseph Winslow shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Joseph Winslow hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Winslow finished his day tied for 54th at 6 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 321 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Winslow chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Winslow to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Winslow's 171 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Winslow to 2 under for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 14th, Winslow chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Winslow to 3 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Winslow had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Winslow to 3 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Winslow hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Winslow to 3 under for the round.

Winslow got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Winslow to 2 under for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Winslow's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Winslow had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Winslow to 2 under for the round.