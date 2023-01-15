Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Joseph Bramlett hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 54th at 6 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Bramlett had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Bramlett's tee shot went 201 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Bramlett at 1 under for the round.