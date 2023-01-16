J.T. Poston shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

J.T. Poston hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 21st at 11 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

Poston had a 359-yard drive to the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Poston had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.