  • J.J. Spaun shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the final round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, J.J. Spaun makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    J.J. Spaun nearly aces No. 11 at Sony Open

    In the final round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, J.J. Spaun makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.