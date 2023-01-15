J.J. Spaun shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

J.J. Spaun hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 12th at 12 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Spaun had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Spaun hit an approach shot from 180 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.