Hideki Matsuyama shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hideki Matsuyama hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 48th at 7 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 third, Matsuyama's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.