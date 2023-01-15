  • Hideki Matsuyama shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the final round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

