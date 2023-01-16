Hayden Buckley shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Hayden Buckley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day in 2nd at 17 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Buckley had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Buckley's his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.