Harry Hall putts well in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Harry Hall hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hall finished his day tied for 28th at 10 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Harry Hall had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harry Hall to 1 under for the round.

Hall tee shot went 186 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Hall to even for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Hall had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hall to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Hall reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to even-par for the round.