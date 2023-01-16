-
-
Harris English shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 15, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 15, 2023
-
Highlights
Harris English makes birdie on No. 18 at Sony Open
In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Harris English makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Harris English hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 73rd at 1 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.
English got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.
English his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing English to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, English's 172 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, English had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to even-par for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, English got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved English to 1 over for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, English got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved English to 2 over for the round.
-
-