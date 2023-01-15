Greyson Sigg shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Greyson Sigg hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 48th at 7 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Sigg had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to even for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Sigg chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Sigg's 134 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to even-par for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Sigg's his second shot went 32 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Sigg missed the green on his first shot on the 176-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Sigg to even for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Sigg had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.