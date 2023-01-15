Eric Cole finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Eric Cole hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Cole finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

Cole got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cole to 1 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Cole reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cole to even-par for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Cole reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cole to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Cole had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cole to even for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 third, Cole chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cole to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Cole's 137 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cole to even-par for the round.