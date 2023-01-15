Doc Redman shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Doc Redman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 32nd at 9 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

Redman got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Redman's 123 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Redman hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Redman had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Redman's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.