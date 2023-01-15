  • Denny McCarthy shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Denny McCarthy makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Denny McCarthy makes birdie on No. 17 at Sony Open

    In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Denny McCarthy makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.