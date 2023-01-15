Denny McCarthy shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Denny McCarthy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 32nd at 9 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

At the 423-yard par-4 second, McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

McCarthy his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, McCarthy had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.