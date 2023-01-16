Davis Thompson shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Davis Thompson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 54th at 6 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Thompson hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Thompson's 103 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Thompson had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Thompson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 4 under for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.