David Lipsky shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

David Lipsky hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 4th at 14 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

At the 423-yard par-4 second, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Lipsky at 1 under for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Lipsky got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 6 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Lipsky had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to even for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.