Danny Lee shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Danny Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 48th at 7 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Lee hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Lee's 153 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

Lee got a double bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Lee's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Lee's tee shot went 227 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lee had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.