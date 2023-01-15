-
Corey Conners posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 15, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Corey Conners birdies 72nd hole to close with 65 at Sony Open
In the final round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Corey Conners makes birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Corey Conners hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Conners finished his day tied for 12th at 12 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Corey Conners had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Conners's 72 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Conners chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.
After a 336 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Conners chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 5 under for the round.
