Corey Conners posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Corey Conners hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Conners finished his day tied for 12th at 12 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Corey Conners had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Conners's 72 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Conners chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Conners chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 5 under for the round.