Cole Hammer shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Cole Hammer hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hammer finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Hammer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hammer to 1 under for the round.

Hammer missed the green on his first shot on the 204-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Hammer to 2 under for the round.

Hammer got a double bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hammer to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Hammer's his second shot went 16 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.