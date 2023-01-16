Chris Kirk shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Chris Kirk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day in 3rd at 15 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; and Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under.

Kirk his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kirk to 1 over for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Kirk hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Kirk had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Kirk's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Kirk hit his drive 366 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 551-yard par-5 18th. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.