Chez Reavie shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Chez Reavie hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 41st at 8 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

Reavie got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.