Chez Reavie shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 15, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chez Reavie makes birdie on No. 16 at Sony Open
In the third round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Chez Reavie hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 41st at 8 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.
Reavie got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.
