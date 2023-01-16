Chad Ramey delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the fourth at the Sony Open in Hawaii

Chad Ramey hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and finished the round bogey free. Ramey finished his day tied for 54th at 6 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Chad Ramey had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chad Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Ramey's 169 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 3 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ramey chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ramey to 5 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Ramey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ramey to 6 under for the round.