Carl Yuan putts well in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Carl Yuan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Yuan finished his day tied for 21st at 11 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Carl Yuan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Carl Yuan to 1 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Yuan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Yuan's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Yuan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to 2 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Yuan's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Yuan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Yuan to 2 under for the round.