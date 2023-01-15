Cam Davis shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Cam Davis hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 32nd at 9 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Davis had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

At the 477-yard par-4 13th, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to even for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Davis's 72 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 49-foot putt for eagle. This put Davis at 3 under for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Davis's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.