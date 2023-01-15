  • Cam Davis shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Cam Davis makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Cam Davis makes 14-footer for a bounce-back birdie on No. 17 at Sony Open

    In the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Cam Davis makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.