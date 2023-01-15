Byeong Hun An shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Byeong Hun An hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 12th at 12 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 176-yard par-3 seventh, An missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left An to even for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, An chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, An got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved An to even-par for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 16th, An reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put An at 2 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 3 under for the round.