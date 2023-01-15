  • Byeong Hun An shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the final round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Byeong Hun An makes a 36-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Byeong Hun An sinks a 36-foot birdie putt at Sony Open

    In the final round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Byeong Hun An makes a 36-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.