Brice Garnett delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the fourth at the Sony Open in Hawaii

Brice Garnett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and finished the round bogey free. Garnett finished his day tied for 21st at 11 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Brice Garnett had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brice Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Garnett's 155 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Garnett had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 6 under for the round.