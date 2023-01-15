Brian Stuard putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 final round in the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brian Stuard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stuard finished his day tied for 65th at 4 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

Brian Stuard got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brian Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Stuard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

Stuard had a fantastic chip-in on the 204-yard par-3 fourth. His tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 49 yards to the right side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 over for the round.