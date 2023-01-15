Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Brian Harman in the final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brian Harman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Harman finished his day tied for 32nd at 9 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 15th, Brian Harman's 141 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Harman had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 5 under for the round.