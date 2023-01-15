Brendon Todd shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Brendon Todd hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 21st at 11 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Hayden Buckley is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chris Kirk is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Todd had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Todd hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Todd chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Todd's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Todd's 158 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Todd had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Todd chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 5 under for the round.